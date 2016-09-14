Ariana Grande Gets Adorably Shy While Talking About Her Relationship on Ellen

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller may have gone public with their relationship at the VMAs, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely comfortable talking about it on talk shows. The 23-year-old appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and got a little shy when discussing her boyfriend.

DeGeneres pulled up a clip of the two singing together on Ellen a few years back. “We performed together on your show. We were babies,” Grande said. “I asked you something about him and you said, ‘Oh, we’re homies’ and now he’s living in your homie,” the host joked.

“I’ve never like had the relationship talk on a show before,” said the singer as she adorably covered her face with her hands. “It’s just me so far. You haven’t joined in. But you’re with him right and you’re happy and stuff?” DeGeneres asked.

“Oh, yeah. Good talk,” she responded, clearly embarrassed by the questions.

Watch the adorable clip above to see Grande’s reaction, plus watch her try to explain one racy line from her song “Side to Side” to the clueless host.