Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson After Outlet Declares He Has "Butthole Eyes" 

Yes, she's aware that her PDA is "annoying," but that doesn't mean Ariana Grande is OK with her betrothed being the butt of the joke — especially not when it comes to his appearance, which is sometimes affected by his chronic illness.

On Thursday, an article published by Barstool Sports poking fun at Davidson's "butthole eyes" (we'll let you draw your own conclusions) came to Grande's attention — and she was not here for it.

The singer swooped to Davidson's defense via Twitter to not only question the publication's editorial choices, but to remind the public at large that her fiancé suffers from Crohn's disease, which is characterized by chronic inflammation of the bowels.

y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ? ..... like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

"Y'all do kno [sic] this man has an auto immune disease ...... right?" she tweeted in response to the article, seeming to imply that the reason for the darker pigmentation around his is because of Crohn's. According to the Crohn's Colitis Foundation, the disease can sometimes cause redness, pain and irritation of the eyes. The foundation reports that 780,000 Americans currently suffer from the disease, which is often distinguished by flare ups followed by intermittent periods of remission.

“I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18,” Davidson revealed to High Times in 2017. “My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn’t be able to eat… I’m sick, I have Crohn’s … so it sucks.” In his interview, Davidson noted that he had often used weed to keep his flare ups in check.

The bottom line here? Don't come for Grande's man. Or, you know, people suffering from a chronic illness beyond their control (though we would have hoped that one was a little more obvious).