Ariana Grande Wrote an Emotional Letter to Fans After Crying On-Stage During Tour

Between a broken engagement to Pete Davidson, the Manchester concert bombing, and death of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller, Ariana Grande has had a rough couple of years. And, after this weekend's concert in St. Louis during her Sweetener tour, it's clear she's still sorting out her emotions.

In a video posted to YouTube by a concertgoer, Ari appears visibly shaken while performing her song "R.E.M." Wiping tears away from her face and shaking her head, the pop star struggles to belt out the chorus, “Before you speak, don’t move / ‘Cause I don’t wanna wake up.”

The next day, Grande released a heartbreaking statement (now-deleted) about the reason for her tears. Following her gratitude for fans, her team, and support system in general, she explained how sometimes her feelings demand to be dealt with at inopportune times. "I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i'm still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot!"

Ariana Grande reflects on her life during tour in heartfelt new Instagram post:



“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot...so sometimes I cry a lot!” pic.twitter.com/vmZ4SZLKF6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2019

She continued: "I thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and appreciate it. and all of you show much.”

Grande ended her note with a message of solidarity to anyone going through a tough time. "I want you to know that if you are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time," she wrote. "But i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great. love you.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shared a Brain Scan Showing "Terrifying" Effects of Trauma

It appears as if the Arianators are very understanding of her situation, with a few even suggesting that she needs to take time off her tour to grieve. "I am genuinely concerned for ariana grande she needs time to grieve and to collect herself this constant pushing oh her to be on tour is obviously not good she's been crying on stage every night my heart hurts for her," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another commented: "I hope she's alright. I care about her well being and hope she isn't being overworked."

Feel better soon, Ari.