Ariana Grande Posted a Photo with a Crib In the Background and Everyone Flipped Out

It was just another Friday — chaos in D.C., Kardashian psuedo-drama, an Instagram feed filled with TGIF selfies — when, what's this?! Ariana Grande is out here posting photos of cribs?!

The child's playpen almost went unseen (just kidding, her fans are like hawks) in what was an otherwise routine mirror selfie to promote her Sweetener album merch and her Cloud fragrance, which is available at Ulta ($50). Here it is in all its glory:

Now, take a bit of a closer look: Behind Ariana's shoulder in the upper right quadrant of the image, you'll notice a crib. Yep, it's unmistakably a crib for kiddos. Like, human ones.

Understandably, Grande's fans flipped, jumping to the very logical conclusion that perhaps Grande, 25, is pregnant. That mob of hysterical Arianators (which is what Google tells me her fans are called) included Katy Perry, because of course, and they all demanded to know: "What's the crib for, Ari?!?"

Alas, Grande responded to her anxious fans that the crib was just for her lil piglet, believed to be named Piggy Smalls, the one she and fiancé Pete Davidson adopted just weeks ago. If you take a closer look at the photo, you can even see a little heat lamp attached to the crib's edge, which is meant to keep the little guy warm.

RELATED: The Internet Slams Pete Davidson for Joking That He Replaced Ariana Grande's Birth Control with Tic Tacs

According to some (brief) internet research, some piglets require heat lamps to stave off the cold, so she's just being an attentive pig momma. Might we also recommend wrapping the pig in a blanket, if for no other reason than to indulge my pun needs?

"That's piggy smalls' play pen in the background the red is to keep ha [sic] warm," she wrote, according to a screenshot from @commentsbycelebs.

So no, the crib is not for a forthcoming Grande-Davidson baby. Can you blame us for our alarm though, Ariana? After all, you were the one who not only sprung your secret relationship with Pete Davidson on us, but then followed that news up with a whirlwind engagement just weeks later. Forgive us for thinking that you were about to drop some baby news a couple months afterwards.

Honestly, Ari, next time warn a girl. It's been a helluva week and I'm afraid my heart can't take another shock right now. Appreciated.