Ariana Grande Lent Her Vocals to Kylie Jenner’s Viral “Rise and Shine” Song

Kylie Jenner's viral singing "rise and shine" meme is the gift that keeps on giving — and now, even Ariana Grande has lent her vocals to the song.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, the pop star did her own cover of Jenner's song for daughter Stormi, asking, "@kyliejenner can I sample."

For her part, Jenner responded with her blessing for the sample, with one condition: A cameo in the music video.

Jenner's meme sprung into being earlier this week when she gave an office tour for her followers, stepping into daughter Stormi's nursery and singing "rise and shine" to her already-awake child.

The beauty mogul's gentle tone and delivery of her song eventually turned the clip into a viral meme and inspired some new ringtones — which even sister Kendall Jenner weighed in on.

someone send me a step by step on how to accomplish this https://t.co/KnoJp9fzAL — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 17, 2019

It's only October, but we're calling it: "Rise and shine" is the meme of the year.