Why Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella Is Actually a Huge Deal

Ariana Grande seems to be everywhere lately. If she's not on your Spotify playlist, she's in the news racking up pop Grammy nominations (or just taking over the world in general, we're not mad about it). And in 2019, she's going to be headlining Coachella.

Honestly, we should've seen it coming, but just because the 25-year-old will be the youngest ever headliner (!!) taking the stage doesn't mean it's a no brainer. The fact of the matter is that Grande is only the fourth female headliner the festival has had. Ever.

Seems a bit weird for an event that's been around for two decades, right?

Grande will follow in Beyoncé (#Beychella forever), Lady Gaga, and Bjork's footsteps, and TMZ sources say the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer was chosen, in part, to "showcase female empowerment."

Her fans are already on Twitter calling it #Arichella, and they have plenty of reason to be excited. Festivals have historically had issues with gender parity when it comes to their lineups, so to see Ariana get the spotlight is a treat (even though Janelle Monáe is somehow still second billing. C'mon now).

Last year, Pitchfork analyzed the nearly 1,000 acts playing at the year's biggest multi-genre fests, and only 19 percent of the acts were female. They concluded that seven out of 10 artists on festival bills are men or all-male bands. It only takes a quick look at a flower crown-clad crowd festival photo to know the audiences typically aren't so imbalanced.

This year, Coachella booked the K-pop girl group Blackpink, promptly causing their fans to melt down on social media. They'll be the first female Korean act to perform at Coachella (while making their U.S. debut, casual), and based on the roaring response, it's about time.

Maybe next year, festivals will give us even more female acts to get excited about. Fingers crossed.