Is Ariana Grande's New Fragrance Inspired By Pete Davidson? 

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are that couple. The two profess their love for each other on Twitter and Instagram almost daily. One of Grande's now-deleted Tweets reportedly revealed Davidson's well-endowment, and has even blessed us with the catchphrase Big Dick Energy, or BDE for short.

What Grande has been coy about is the name of her latest fragrance. But, it turns out that the clues have all been in some of the couple's cheesiest moments. If you've been following the couple's flash-romance you probably know that they have matching cloud tattoos and often leave cloud emojis on each other's Instagram posts. It seems that Davidson has inspired her latest fragrance because today, after a few cryptic teasers, the singer confirmed that her fifth sent is called "cloud."

Housed in a literal cloud-shaped bottle, the scent has top notes of lavender blossom, forbidden juicy pear, and mouthwatering bergamot. The heart features crème de coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid. The dry down is made up of musks and creamy woods.

Courtesy

“I love clouds, and I love this new fragrance. It is my favorite one yet!” said Grande in a press release.

The fragrance doesn't officially drop until September 2018, but fans will get a sneak peek of the scent when they pre-order Grande's new album, Sweetener.

Maybe the fragrance will be the couple's wedding favors?