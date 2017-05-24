Ariana Grande Officially Cancels Her World Tour Through June 5

Ariana Grande has put out an official statement about the remainder of her Dangerous Woman tour after a reported suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more after her concert in Manchester on Monday night. The pop star has decided to cancel her tour stops through June 5 to “further assess the situation and pay our proper respects,” her team said in a statement Wednesday.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together,” the statement read.

The tour stops that have been canceled were in London; Antwerp, Belgium; Lodz, Poland; Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich. According to her team, all ticketholders will be granted refunds. At this time, Grande is set to return to the stage on June 7 in Paris.

On Monday night, the singer shared a statement to Twitter, writing, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have any words.” She is reportedly spending time with her family and friends in her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla.