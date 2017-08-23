Ariana Grande Cancels Show Due to Doctor’s Orders

Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour has once again come to a temporary halt.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to tell fans she was canceling her upcoming show in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The star shared a message on Stories, writing, “My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment."

“I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for tonight,” she said, adding, “I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

So what could the “health problems” possibly be? In a 2014 interview with Billboard, Grande revealed to have hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), something people with diabetes often get if their bodies don’t consume enough sugar. Symptoms include dizziness, sweating, pale skin, weakness, and anxiety—not a great recipe for performing in front of thousands.

Though we don’t know the exact reason for calling it quits this time, Grande has stopped shows in the past. In May 2016, she canceled a performance in Rio due to throat and sinus infection.

Thankfully, fans are standing by her side, wishing her the best.

@ArianaGrande thinking about you always. i hope you're sleeping or in bed watching movies w your closest family & friends. we love you🌷 — hel (@gentIegrande) August 23, 2017

Her health is SO important & should always come first, I hope she's resting & takes as much time off as she needs #GetWellSoonAriana — lilly (@kyIiearianas) August 23, 2017

Get well soon, Ariana.