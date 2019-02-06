Ariana Grande Reportedly Pulled Out of Grammys Performance After Feeling "Insulted" by Producers

There are only four days left until the Grammys, and the annual music awards show just lost one of its key performers.

Ariana Grande is reportedly pulling the plug on her performance due to a disagreement with the event's producers. In fact, she might not even attend. A source close to the situation told Variety that the pop star felt "insulted" when they refused to let her perform her hit single "7 Rings."

Image zoom Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following the disagreement, Grande and the producers reached a compromise, but the last straw was when the show wanted to choose her second song. The insider added that "such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show."

This year, Grande is nominated for two awards — Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetner — and has been actively promoted as a big part of the 2019 show, which makes her potential absence even more awkward.

While we're super disappointed by Ariana's decision, we can't blame her for the unnecessary drama.