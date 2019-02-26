Ariana Grande Just Wore Her Most Extreme Ponytail Yet

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

Ariana Grande's new album thank u, next is full of bops and R&B-pop ballads about exes that are so *relatable*. The lyrics "One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain" from the album's lead single of the same name sent the internet spiraling, trying to match the lessons to the exes she name-dropped in the song. However, no Grande song has sparked more debate than "NASA," another track from the album.

"NASA" is about needing space in a relationship — get it? It starts off with a remix to Neil Armstrong's iconic quote, saying instead: "One small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind," and is full of celestial references like Grande referring to herself as a "star" and the "universe." It's so good that even NASA, yes, the actual space agency, tweeted Grande to say they love it.

Fans speculated that the song was about a man:

everyone is tweeting “NASA” and I was super scared something was about to happen to Earth but then I realized, it’s just Ariana releasing more bops. We’re all safe. — Sawyer Knight (@SawyerKnight) February 8, 2019

When one fan argued that "NASA" was literally about space, Grande responded to confirm that the song was about a man. "well it is so we should probably shut up lmao," she tweeted.

Her response didn't shut down the debate, though. The Atlantic published a story that broke down the scientific facts in the song's lyrics.

Today Grande's ponytail gave the song a third meaning. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the most epic, out-of-this-world high ponytail styled by hairstylist Josh Liu. The tail is divided into five bubbles that look like planets orbiting from her head, which in this instance would be the sun. She accessorized the ponytail with a hair bow, which has nothing to do with outer space, but why not?

Based on Grande's caption "i would very much enjoy some more planet emojis next update please. i could really use a jupiter a neptune and a saturn," her ponytail inspired by the song, or, vice versa. Her space-theme ponytail could mean that a "NASA" music video is coming, or considering she tagged her "sweetener" Instagram account, it could be a behind-the-scenes look at her Sweetener tour.

This bubble ponytail isn't the first time Grande's worn hairstyles inspired by other plants. This summer she was spotted wearing space buns on several occasions while out with then-fiancé Pete Davidson, and revisited the look for her 7 Rings music video.

NASA, please let this girl know if you're ever looking for a celeb spokesperson.