9 Times Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Made Us Go "Aw" on Instagram

It's been a tremendous career year for Ariana Grande. The singer-actress, who turns 22 today, seamlessly made the transition from teen star on Nickolodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam & Cat to major player in the music world.

Her sophomore album, 2014's My Everything, featured "Break Free," and "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea, and "Bang, Bang" Jessie J. and Nicki Minaj all soared on the Billboard charts. Even though her singing career is on fire, Grande is busy with acting projects. She will be featured on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated new FX drama Scream Queens. She shared a shot of herself in gory makeup.

Speaking of Instagram, another reason Grande has reached such huge celebrity status in just a few short years is her lively social media presence. With over 35.9 million Instagram followers, you can bet she is sharing some fun snaps. Here are some of her cutest Instagram pics:

1. In her signature cat ears with fans:

1 of my fav pics from this second leg. gonna miss my babes. i love you. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:05pm PDT

2. Every girl needs a Chanel whistle:

"ladies first" A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 15, 2015 at 10:14am PDT

3. With her "darling Toulouse":

❤️ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 7, 2014 at 8:59pm PST

4. Modeling for Coach:

when @coach calls and asks if toulouse will model for them #illcheckhisschedule #okithinkhecanmakeit A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 11, 2015 at 1:28pm PDT

5. Showing off a new hairdo:

last bunz pic A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 11, 2014 at 2:05am PDT

6. Blowing one of her signature bubbles:

💞 ( @ screem queens ) A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 29, 2015 at 7:03pm PDT

7. With a new friend at an animal sanctuary:

#love #preetirangsanctuary A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 17, 2014 at 12:02am PST

8. With her beautiful grandmother:

bella nonna A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 10, 2015 at 7:14pm PDT

9. And with her cheery grandfather:

Grandpa ❤❤❤ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 16, 2012 at 7:53pm PST

