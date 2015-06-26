9 Times Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Made Us Go "Aw" on Instagram

It's been a tremendous career year for Ariana Grande. The singer-actress, who turns 22 today, seamlessly made the transition from teen star on Nickolodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam & Cat to major player in the music world.
Her sophomore album, 2014's My Everything, featured "Break Free," and "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea, and "Bang, Bang" Jessie J. and Nicki Minaj all soared on the Billboard charts. Even though her singing career is on fire, Grande is busy with acting projects. She will be featured on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated new FX drama Scream Queens. She shared a shot of herself in gory makeup.
Speaking of Instagram, another reason Grande has reached such huge celebrity status in just a few short years is her lively social media presence. With over 35.9 million Instagram followers, you can bet she is sharing some fun snaps. Here are some of her cutest Instagram pics:
1. In her signature cat ears with fans:
2. Every girl needs a Chanel whistle:
3. With her "darling Toulouse":
4. Modeling for Coach:
5. Showing off a new hairdo:
6. Blowing one of her signature bubbles:
7. With a new friend at an animal sanctuary:
8. With her beautiful grandmother:
9. And with her cheery grandfather:
