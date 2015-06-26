9 Times Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Made Us Go "Aw" on Instagram

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Meredith Lepore
Jun 26, 2015 @ 7:15 am

It's been a tremendous career year for Ariana Grande. The singer-actress, who turns 22 today, seamlessly made the transition from teen star on Nickolodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam & Cat to major player in the music world.

Her sophomore album, 2014's My Everything, featured "Break Free," and "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea, and "Bang, Bang" Jessie J. and Nicki Minaj all soared on the Billboard charts. Even though her singing career is on fire, Grande is busy with acting projects. She will be featured on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated new FX drama Scream Queens. She shared a shot of herself in gory makeup.

Speaking of Instagram, another reason Grande has reached such huge celebrity status in just a few short years is her lively social media presence. With over 35.9 million Instagram followers, you can bet she is sharing some fun snaps. Here are some of her cutest Instagram pics:

1. In her signature cat ears with fans:

1 of my fav pics from this second leg. gonna miss my babes. i love you.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

2. Every girl needs a Chanel whistle:

"ladies first"

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

3. With her "darling Toulouse":

❤️

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

4. Modeling for Coach:

when @coach calls and asks if toulouse will model for them #illcheckhisschedule #okithinkhecanmakeit

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

5. Showing off a new hairdo:

last bunz pic

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

6. Blowing one of her signature bubbles:

💞 ( @ screem queens )

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

7. With a new friend at an animal sanctuary:

#love #preetirangsanctuary

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

8. With her beautiful grandmother:

bella nonna

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

9. And with her cheery grandfather:

Grandpa ❤❤❤

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

