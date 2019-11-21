Ariana Grande Is a Bernie Sanders Stan Now, and the Memes Are Everything

American politics just got a major dose of high-ponytail envy.

On Wednesday night, Ariana Grande shared photos from backstage at her Atlanta concert with a very special guest: presidential hopeful and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!!,” Grande began her Instagram caption. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! Also ... i will never smile this hard again.”

Politics + popstar, Twitter’s favorite algorithm, overtook the platform, and the memes were as incredible as you’d expect:

so nice of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, & Kamala Harris to show support for Ariana Grande on her campaign trail #Grande2020 pic.twitter.com/eR6030LNuI — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 20, 2019

Ariana Grande calls Bernie Sanders "MY GUY" in an Instagram post, and reveals she has registered 20,000+ voters at her concerts.



Pete never had a chance pic.twitter.com/J6Wbllwp8l — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) November 20, 2019

Bernie Sanders just got @ArianaGrande endorsement! I’m so ready for the debates tonight. All I need is Bernie to say “I’m the only candidate up here for Medicare for all, Thank you, Next!” — Lex (@lexcerrillos) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was “A Star Is Born” pic.twitter.com/8OSXOv26Wh — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 21, 2019

Sanders supporters were hopeful that Grande’s implicit endorsement would help the senator in the polls, but political reporter Emily Larsen wasn’t so sure that Grande’s support was genuine (and she’s got the receipts):

Ariana Grande attended a Kamala Harris fundraiser in July & gave maximum $ to Harris. Not seeing any FEC records of donations from Ariana Grande to Bernie Sanders -- data thru Sept available right now https://t.co/1WlVmyW0kd — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) November 20, 2019

Whatever the case, our mental image of Sanders singing along to “thank u, next” in an arena filled with tween Arianators will remain long after the 2020 election has concluded.