Ariana Grande Is a Bernie Sanders Stan Now, and the Memes Are Everything
That being said, not everyone is convinced Sanders has the singer's endorsement.
American politics just got a major dose of high-ponytail envy.
On Wednesday night, Ariana Grande shared photos from backstage at her Atlanta concert with a very special guest: presidential hopeful and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
“MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!!,” Grande began her Instagram caption. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! Also ... i will never smile this hard again.”
Politics + popstar, Twitter’s favorite algorithm, overtook the platform, and the memes were as incredible as you’d expect:
Sanders supporters were hopeful that Grande’s implicit endorsement would help the senator in the polls, but political reporter Emily Larsen wasn’t so sure that Grande’s support was genuine (and she’s got the receipts):
Whatever the case, our mental image of Sanders singing along to “thank u, next” in an arena filled with tween Arianators will remain long after the 2020 election has concluded.