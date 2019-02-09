Ariana Grande's Anti Valentine's Day Manicure Is a Major Mood

Valentine's Day (the most romantic holiday of the year) is just days away, and it's safe to say that Ariana Grande is not feeling the love this time around.

Over the weekend, Ari shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her friend's candy heart-themed manicure, complete with the traditional affirmations, such as "hug me" and "ur cute."

Image zoom @lexie1225/Instagram

The pop star can be heard in the clip complimenting the pro-love look. "Aw, so sick! Nice Valentine's Day nails, Alexa. They're so cute," she says before panning the camera over to her own baby pink mani.

The word "nah" is spelled out in black on her ring finger, which basically sums up Ari's take on Cupid's Day.

Image zoom @lexie1225/Instagram

Though, we shouldn't be surprised. After a heartbreaking 2018, Grande made it clear she was not looking for a serious relationship. When a fan asked the singer who she was dating, she responded: "Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions."

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

Basically, Ariana's anti V-Day mani is a nod to single ladies everywhere.