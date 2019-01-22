Ariana Grande Addresses "7 Rings" Racism Backlash with a Heartfelt Apology

Ariana Grande is in hot water for a second time after releasing her latest single "7 Rings." While rapper Princess Nokia has already accused the singer of copying her lyrics, Grande is now facing backlash over an entirely new controversy.

By now, the track's verses are probably playing on repeat in your head, and one line in particular is at the root of her public apology: "You like my hair? / Gee thanks, just bought it." Innocent enough, right? Well, not everyone thinks so.

Grande shared and then swiftly deleted a fan's post quoting the lyrics alongside a sarcastic comment that read, "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism." The pop star wrote "thank you" to the user in a seemingly sardonic tone, but commenters felt that her response was insensitive and dismissed the underlying critique about stereotypes and racism.

And once The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the interaction on its page, Ariana took to the comments section with a sincere apology.

"Hi hi. I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype [sic] that is paired with the word ‘weave'… however I'm so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way," she wrote. "Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It's never my intention to offend anybody."

Despite the song's scandal(s), it still broke a Spotify record with 15 million streams in the first 24 hours.