Aretha Franklin Is Now in Hospice Care: Report

Following reports of her ailing health, a source has told CNN's Don Lemon that 76-year-old musician Aretha Franklin is in hospice care at her home in Detroit.
Showbiz 411's Roger Friedman, who originally shared that she's "gravely ill," told CNN, "She has a great family, she's surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers. All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers."
Friedman first broke the news of Franklin's condition on Sunday evening. He reported that her family was “asking for prayers and privacy" as they joined her at her bedside. The family confirmed the news to WDIV Local 4 on Monday.
NBC reporter Harry Hairston also provided an update.
According to TMZ, Franklin was battling cancer and down to just 86 pounds. Her family was advised that “she could go anytime” two weeks ago.
Following the news of her health, celebrities quickly took to social media to sing her praises and wish her well.
RELATED: The Power of a Kate Spade Bag
The 18-time Grammy winner is best known for hits like "Respect," and rose to fame in the '60s, eventually becoming the "Queen of Soul." Her health, however, has been the topic of conversation for years, with rumors swirling in 2010 that she was battling pancreatic cancer. At the time, Franklin shut down those rumors.
She announced her retirement in February 2017, telling Detroit Local 4 that she felt "very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now."
According to the Chicago Sun Times, Franklin — whose last album, Divas, was released in 2016 —plans to release an upcoming compilation album, The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970, this September.