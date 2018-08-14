Aretha Franklin Is Now in Hospice Care: Report

Following reports of her ailing health, a source has told CNN's Don Lemon that 76-year-old musician Aretha Franklin is in hospice care at her home in Detroit.

Showbiz 411's Roger Friedman, who originally shared that she's "gravely ill," told CNN, "She has a great family, she's surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers. All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers."

Friedman first broke the news of Franklin's condition on Sunday evening. He reported that her family was “asking for prayers and privacy" as they joined her at her bedside. The family confirmed the news to WDIV Local 4 on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

NBC reporter Harry Hairston also provided an update.

Spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well. — Harry Hairston (@harryhairston) August 13, 2018

According to TMZ, Franklin was battling cancer and down to just 86 pounds. Her family was advised that “she could go anytime” two weeks ago.

Following the news of her health, celebrities quickly took to social media to sing her praises and wish her well.

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018

The 18-time Grammy winner is best known for hits like "Respect," and rose to fame in the '60s, eventually becoming the "Queen of Soul." Her health, however, has been the topic of conversation for years, with rumors swirling in 2010 that she was battling pancreatic cancer. At the time, Franklin shut down those rumors.

She announced her retirement in February 2017, telling Detroit Local 4 that she felt "very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now."

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Franklin — whose last album, Divas, was released in 2016 —plans to release an upcoming compilation album, The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970, this September.