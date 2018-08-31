Every Heartfelt Moment From Aretha Franklin's Memorial Service

It was just two weeks ago that Aretha Franklin passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 76, but the outpouring of love and memories inspired by her death already feels endless.

On Friday morning, friends, fans, and family gathered by the thousands at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple to say goodbye to the Queen of Soul.

There were dozens of pink Cadillacs.

Dozens of pale pink Cadillacs lined the streets of Detroit in Franklin’s honor, who sang in her 1985 single “Freeway of Love,” “We go ridin’ on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac.”

And a star-studded guest list.

Franklin’s funeral was appropriately star-studded and drew a crowd of mourners and performers that included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Clive Davis, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Faith Hill, and many others.

Faith Hill performed.

The country singer was the first performer to take the stage at Franklin’s service, kicking off the musical tributes with her rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

And so did Ariana Grande.

The popstar, who previously sang in Franklin’s honor while on The Tonight Show two weeks ago, reprised her performance of “Natural Woman” during the service.

The Obamas sent their best via letter.

Though the Obamas were unable to attend the service, they still made their presence known. Reverend Al Sharpton read aloud a letter from the former President during his own speech:

"Dear friends and family of Aretha, Michelle and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to all of those who gathered in Detroit, and we join you in remembering and celebrating the life of the queen of soul.

From a young age, Aretha Franklin rocked the world of anyone who had the pleasure of hearing her voice, whether bringing people together through thrilling intersections of genres or advancing important causes through the power of song, Aretha's work reflected the very best of the American story. In all of its hope and heart, its boldness and its unmistakable beauty. In the example she set both as an artist and a citizen, Aretha embodied those most revered virtues of forgiveness and reconciliation. While the music she made captured some of our deepest human desires, namely affection and respect, and through her voice, her own voice, Aretha lifted those of millions, empowering and inspiring the vulnerable, the downtrodden, and everyone who may have just needed a little love. Aretha truly was one of a kind, and as you pay tribute, know we'll be saying a little prayer for you and we'll be thinking of all of Aretha's loved ones in the days and weeks to come."

Rev. Al Sharpton criticized Donald Trump’s tribute.

During the Sharpton’s speech, he referenced Trump’s controversial comment on the passing of Franklin, in which he said “she worked for me on numerous occasions.”

"You know, the other Sunday on my show, I misspelled ‘Respect’ and a lot of y'all corrected me," the reverend said. "Now I want y'all to help correct President Trump to teach him what it means. And I say that because when word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me.' No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us.”

Al Sharpton at Aretha Franklin's funeral: "You know, the other Sunday on my show, I misspelled 'Respect' and a lot of y'all corrected me. Now, I want y'all to help me correct President Trump to help teach him what it means."

Victorie Franklin's speech brought the house down.

Franklin’s 18-year-old granddaughter, Victorie, delivered a touching speech on Aretha’s behalf, telling the crowd, “When I would go to her shows and watch her sing it would be the best feeling in the world. Nothing sounded better to me than the way my grandma sings. Her voice made you feel something. You felt every word, every note, every emotion in the songs she sang. Her voice brought peace."

Maxine Waters attended, and she gave the "Wakanda Forever!" salute.

After she was praised by Bishop Charles Ellis II for standing up to President Trump, Waters gave the "Wakanda Forever!" salute from Black Panther and thanked the crowd.

Peak Blackness has been officially reached after Auntie Maxine has done the Wakanda salute during #ArethaHomegoing.