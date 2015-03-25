Watch Aretha Franklin's Iconic Performances in Honor of the Music Legend's Birthday

It's no question that Aretha Franklin aka the Queen of Soul is a legend in the music industry. Franklin, who rings in her 74th birthday today, is the proud owner of 18 Grammys, making the Tennessee native one of the best-selling female artists of all time. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has garnered critical acclaim for her larger-than-life voice and chart-topping singles.

Faith Hill, who is a self-proclaimed Franklin super fan, shared her love and admiration for the legend. "There's something about the way her spirituality comes through her singing—it just tears me to pieces," Hill told InStyle back in 2006. "She touches a place in my soul that can't be touched by anybody else. I put Aretha on and I remember why I love singing so much."

PHOTOS: The Most Unforgettable Grammys Performances of All Time

In honor of the icon's birthday, we rounded up a few of Franklin's key performances, including her unique take on Adele’s "Rolling in the Deep." Keep scrolling to listen to her powerful voice take on her biggest hits.

"Respect" Live in 1967:

"I Say a Little Prayer" Live in 1970:

[youtube_inline" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>