Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret Is Finally Getting the Hollywood Treatment
Judy Blume's coming-of-age classic will be adapted into a film 50 years after its release.
UPDATE, 2/19/21, 3:00 P.M.: Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret has landed its cast, and it's a memorable one. On Friday Lionsgate announced that Abby Ryder Fortson (perhaps best known for her role in the Ant-Man films) will play the titular Margaret, while Rachel McAdams (the Rachel McAdams, queen of every lonely heart) will play Margaret's mother, Barbara.
Director Kelly Fremon Craig expressed her excitement over the casting decisions in a statement. “Abby is the kind of extraordinarily rare talent that comes along once a generation. The minute she walked in the room, she knocked us off our feet with her humor, vitality, and instantly lovable presence. We knew we’d found Margaret," Craig said. "Together with Rachel McAdams’ exceptional talent for creating indelible characters that make you laugh out loud, bawl your eyes out, or both — there couldn’t be a better combination to bring Judy Blume’s much-beloved characters to life on screen.”
Blume shared her take on the news as well. “As the cast comes together my excitement grows," the celebrated author said. "Abby is funny and tender, strong yet vulnerable. She IS Margaret. And Rachel – wow! – does it get any better? A funny, loving, sexy, real woman who is also a mom. I can't wait to see these two playing mother and daughter. It all began with trusting Kelly and Jim and they've proven how much this project means to them, which means everything to me.”
Production on the highly anticipated film begins in April.
Previously:
“Are you there, Lionsgate? It’s me, Judy” — Judy Blume to Lionsgate, probably.
Anyway, Blume’s seminal coming-of-age novel Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is finally being adapted into a feature film — like, it’s literally been 50 years since the book was released and Blume has been courting offers to adapt it for about that long.
The celebrated children’s and young adult author approved director Kelly Fremon Craig and producer James L. Brooks for the project. Fremon Craig and Brooks previously worked together on another coming-of-age film, The Edge of Seventeen (which is highly underrated and very, very good!).
Naturally, the rights to such a timeless and beloved title were desired by many studios and streaming platforms. Ultimately, Lionsgate won out at auction, allotting the adaptation a $30 million budget.
“I knew when I met Kelly and Jim I was incredibly lucky to have them heading up Team Margaret,” Blume shared in a statement. “With Lionsgate’s early and continued enthusiasm for the project we all feel Margaret has found the right home. After 50 years it’s about time!”