Are You Ready for Katie Couric's New Talk Show?

Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Aug 23, 2011 @ 3:00 pm

Are you excited for Katie Couric’s new talk show? The newscaster debuted the name of her upcoming ABC program—simply Katie—with this poster yesterday. Katie will encompass a range of topics, from family and kids to politics and business. Her tagline: "The opportunity begins September 6th." But it's not this September, it's September 2012. Until then, we have this poster to hang on to!

PLUS: See some of the most stylish TV hosts in the business in the gallery.

MORE:Katie Couric Designs Eyewear!Bethenny Frankel Tapes a Talk Show!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!