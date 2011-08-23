Are You Ready for Katie Couric's New Talk Show?

Are you excited for Katie Couric’s new talk show? The newscaster debuted the name of her upcoming ABC program—simply Katie—with this poster yesterday. Katie will encompass a range of topics, from family and kids to politics and business. Her tagline: "The opportunity begins September 6th." But it's not this September, it's September 2012. Until then, we have this poster to hang on to!

PLUS: See some of the most stylish TV hosts in the business in the gallery.

MORE:• Katie Couric Designs Eyewear!• Bethenny Frankel Tapes a Talk Show!