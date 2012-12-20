Are You on Google Play? Now InStyle Is, Too!

Courtesy Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 20, 2012 @ 10:05 am

Did you know that you can download magazines on Google Play? And, starting this week, you can now find InStyle there! Just download the Google Play Magazines app on any Android phone or tablet and look for InStyle to download the digital issues. Then, enjoy InStyle whenever you want, wherever you want! Get started by visiting play.google.com now.

Download the latest issue on Google Play!

MORE INSIDE THE ISSUE:Cover Girl Amanda Seyfried's Hidden TalentHoliday Look We Love: SequinsMegan Mullally's New Year's Resolutions

