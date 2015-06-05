Are These Olivia Palermo's New Favorite Shoes? 

Fact: Olivia Palermo knows a thing or two about accessorizing (we mean, she's got an award to show for it). With her stylish sleight of hand and, we can only imagine, a buffet of accessories at her disposal, Palermo can transform an outfit as basic as a black knit and pants into an instant street-style winner. All of this is to say that if the style savant wears a particular piece on more than occasion, then she must really like it.

Her latest accessory kick? The caged Schutz "Juliana" sandals ($190, shopbop.com) that she owns in not one, nor two, but three different shades. She first stepped out in a nude pair that she styled with a colorful striped top and a white midi-length skirt during a whirlwind trip to Paraguay last month for the Maison Boggiani store opening.

More recently, she gave basic blacks the famous O.P. treatment with a flourish of statement accessories, including white Westward Leaning shades, silver Capwell + Co choker, python Hayward carryall, and those black Schutz booties. Later that night, she gave her dark Tibi tuxedo dress a pop of color with the same Schutz sandals washed in a peppy shade of pink. Suffice it to say, these might just be Palermo's favorite shoes at the moment. And, good news, they're up for grabs now.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Schutz "Juliana" sandals in black, pink, and natural, $190; shopbop.com

RELATED: 7 Celebrity-Inspired Summer Work Outfits to Wear This Summer