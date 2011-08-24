Are Men Spending Less on Engagement Rings?

Money can't buy love, but it can buy diamonds. A new British study reveals that men are spending less on engagement rings these days, the Daily Mail reports. While in the past, rings have cost up to and around three months salary, modern grooms are putting down three weeks or less of their income, the report claims. Most brides also overestimate the cost of their rings, the paper states. Tell us: What do you think of the three month-salary rule? Let us know in the comments!

