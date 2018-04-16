The Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Things have moved rather quickly for Khloé Kardashian and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Rumors of their relationship began to swirl in August of 2016 when they were first photographed together, and it’s been an unbelievably wild ride ever since.
Scroll down below for a comprehensive timeline of Khloé and Tristan’s fast-paced relationship.
August 2016
The pair was first spotted together leaving the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Beverly Hills.
September 2016
Just a week after their initial sighting in Beverly Hills, Tristan and Khloé were photographed spending their Labor Day weekend in Cabo.
October 2016
Khloé posted this adorable 'gram of two hands (hers and Tristan's, most likely ...) wearing rings bearing Tristan's NBA team's (the Cleveland Cavaliers) emblem.
Later that month, they also reached a major relationship milestone when they pulled off coordinating Halloween costumes.
November 2016
Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel that she spends a lot of time in Cleveland (Cavaliers country).
December 2016
Khloé and Tristan celebrated Christmas and rang in the New Year together.
February 2017
The pair went on yet another tropical excursion, this time to Jamaica.
March 2017
Khloé threw Tristan the golden birthday celebration of our (and probably his) dreams.
April 2017
Khloé told ES Magazine that she and Tristan had already discussed having kids. "We’ve talked about it," she explained, "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'the clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen."
June 2017
Tristan threw Khloé an extravagant surprise birthday party.
In an episode of KUWTK, Khloé revealed that she's off birth control and that Tristan wants them to have "five or six kids" together.
September 2017
Reports of Khloé’s pregnancy surface—but nary a Kardashian nor Jenner would personally confirm the news.
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Faces Scary Pregnancy Struggles After Doctor's Visit on KUWTK
October 2017
Amidst rumors, Khloé and Tristan celebrated another epic Halloween together, dressed as Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, respectively.
December 2017
After what felt like a lifetime, Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy with Thompson's child in a heartfelt Instagram post.
January 2018
"Mom and Dad" celebrated their last New Year's Eve before welcoming baby Thompson.
February 2018
The pair spent a picture-perfect Valentine's Day together.
March 2018
It's a girl! The sex of Khloé and Tristan's baby was finally revealed—later that month, the whole clan celebrated with an appropriately pink shower.
Just a couple days later, Khloé and Tristan celebrated Thompson's 27th birthday with yet another grand fête.
April 2018
On the 10th, The Daily Mail posted a video of Thompson seemingly kissing another woman at an N.Y.C. club over the weekend. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Tristan and the unidentified woman in question were talking and "nothing more."
Shortly after the video made its rounds, TMZ posted an even more inciting piece of evidence: alleged surveillance footage of what appears to be Thompson kissing and fondling two other women at a Washington D.C. hookah bar in October (Kardashian was around three months pregnant at the time).
Amid the allegations of infidelity, Kardashian welcomed a baby girl on April 12. On April 16, she revealed that her daughter's name is True Thompson.