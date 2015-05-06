Are Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez Bringing Back this (Rather Unlikely) '80s Trend?

Jumpsuits, neon lips, and mini skirts are all proof that some '80s inspired trends are definitely here to stay—but should we add Beyoncé's ponytail to the list? Just two days ago Queen Bee showed off her new look at the 2015 Met Gala. And it looks like she loved it so much she decided to go with the same updo the following day.

This isn't the typical I Dream of Jeannie topper, it's more Kimmy Gibbler with a slightly off center angle. 'Yoncé isn't the only celeb who wants this movement to happen. A few weeks ago we also spotted Jennifer Lopez wearing a similar style. The American Idol judge upped the ante by tying up wavy strands with a scrunchie—nope, that's not a typo. The two hottest women of our time are legit making a major argument for the side ponytail.

If this gets us one step closer to looking like either one of them, then pass us the scrunchies now.

