Are Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Back Together?

Their coffee runs were iconic, their somewhat illustrious relationship strangely pure, yet things came to a premature end for Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus over the summer, around the time he turned 46.

The Oscar-winner rang in his August birthday with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, signaling the end of Bensay as we knew it. Reports of their split included rumors that the actor “never fully committed” to the Saturday Night Live producer.

While Affleck and Sexton’s union proved short-lived (news of their split surfaced in October), it appears that Ben and Lindsay are giving their relationship another shot.

The pair was spotted grabbing sushi in L.A. on Saturday, and enacting their favorite pastime, the coffee run, earlier in the day.

“They are hanging out again,” a source told People. “They have been for over a month now. They still enjoy each other’s company.”

According to a separate source, the duo’s taking things slow due to the logistical challenges of their relationship. While Affleck and his three children are L.A.-based, Shookus and her 5-year-old daughter call N.Y.C. home.

“He really enjoys spending time with her but his focus will remain his kids and family,” the insider revealed. “I think he’s always been interested in seeing where his relationship with Lindsay could go, but these are two people who are very focused on their families and that distance between New York and L.A. is difficult sometimes.”

We hope these two can make it work — after all, they share a love language: paparazzi-tailed coffee runs.