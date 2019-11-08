Everyone Wants Baby Archie to Wear Their Colors

Everyone wants baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten on their team.

High profile teams like the Yankees, the Red Sox, and even Prince Harry's charity, the Invictus Games, have given the 6-month-old tot-sized onesies, because is their anything more important than a royal spon endorsement?

The latest team to gift the smallest heir in line for the British throne is the Harlequins, which delivered their gift to Archie through his dad Harry on Friday morning.

The tiny jersey is the newest (and possibly most adorable yet) to be added to little Archie's burgeoning collection.

Harry has been carrying on important work he inherited from his mother Princess Diana: raising HIV awareness as he teamed up with rugby player Gareth Thomas. Thomas recently revealed he has been living with HIV, in an effort to help the public's understanding of what HIV means and to de-stigmatize the need for routine testing.

The Duke of Sussex headed to southwest London's rugby club Harlequins as he met with Thomas and players from Harlequins' men's and women's teams.

The event was part of Terrence Higgins Trust's newest independent HIV Commission formed in tandem with National AIDS Trust. The Commission was launched in an effort to help end new HIV transmissions in England by 2030.

Harry spent time alongside Thomas as well as the other players in attendance while working to spread his important message. The pair shared an emotional hug, a powerful image following Gareth's earlier statement about sharing his HIV diagnosis with the world.

"I spoke out about living with HIV not for me, but for all those people who are struggling and don’t have a platform. For them I want to do everything I can to challenge stigma and out dated views about HIV. That’s why I’m thrilled to be joining the HIV Commission because I want to be a part of a positive change and play a role in driving us towards our goal where no-one else contracts HIV," he said in a statement.

It looks like some positive things happened as a result of the meeting: Archie being gifted a new jersey, understanding and companionship for Thomas, and another accomplishment for Prince Harry while furthering his mother's important work.