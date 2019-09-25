Baby Archie Just Made His Royal Tour Debut, and There Are So Many Photos

The most adorable of all the royals (and, to be fair, the youngest), Master Archie finally made his public debut — and boy, is it something to behold.

The 5-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was photographed alongside his parents on Wednesday morning, the third day of the couple's tour of Africa. Dressed in a blue jumper layered over a white tee, tiny Archie was smiling ear-to-ear as he embarked on his first official royal duty: Meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

On the couple's Instagram story, Meghan can be heard saying, "You get to meet Arch!" They also included the caption "Arch meets Archie" on their video.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

The duke and duchess wrote of the Archbishop's work on their Instagram, calling him "a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement" and "one of the world’s great champions of equality."

During their visit the couple spoke with Tutu about the Leah Legacy Foundation, and how it addresses global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.

It's unclear if Meghan and Harry will bring Baby Archie along for any more public appearances, but in the meantime, satiate your hunger for chubby baby cheeks with these photos:

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images