Archie's Travel Outfit Looks an Awful Lot Like the One Prince Harry Wore in 1985

While our other favorite Brits — Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the cast of her Emmy-winning dramedy, Fleabag — were busy celebrating their well-deserved wins at Sunday night's Emmys after-parties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, with little Archie in tow. The family of three was all smiles as they deplaned, but we couldn't take our eyes off of Archie's adorable white beanie, which was topped with a festive pom-pom.

I mean, babies in hats? You love to see it.

Image zoom Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

However, as the Daily Mail pointed out, there's more to the cozy chic look than meets the eye. As it turns out, Prince Harry wore a very similar tiny hat while traveling to Scotland in 1985, when he was just a month older than Archie is today.

Image zoom Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royals do have a tendency to dress their offspring in outfits similar to the ones they wore as children (see: Prince George rocking a timeless shirt), so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Archie was intentionally dressed like his father. (It helps that Baby Fashion hasn't exactly evolved too much in the last 35 years, either.)

Meghan and Harry have a full schedule ahead of them as they begin day one of their tour of Africa. First up on their agenda is a visit to a workshop that teaches kids about their rights and self-defense, and that also provides female empowerment training to young girls.

But don't worry, we've already taken our post on Baby Archie Outfit Watch.