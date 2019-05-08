Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Actually Chose One of the U.K.'s Most Popular Baby Names

It's perhaps not a coincidence that you can't say the name Archie without smiling, and we can only imagine that we'll all be saying "Archie" a lot more frequently thanks to trendsetters Meghan Markle (who rocked the entire bridal industry alone when she chose an off-the-shoulder Givenchy wedding gown) and Prince Harry.

The couple revealed their firstborn son, Archie Harrison Moutbatten-Windsor, to the world on Wednesday morning, likely inspiring scores of expecting parents in the process.

That said, according to Pamela Redmond Satran, founder of baby name website Nameberry, there may have been a few parents that already had Archie on the tips of their tongues — especially in the U.K. While the name is not common in the U.S. (Archie fell off the top 1000 names in the U.S. in the late '80s, according to Satran), it's already picked up steam across the pond.

"Archie is no. 18 in the U.K., where it's been popular for several years," she told InStyle via email. "It's one of those names that's long been more popular in England than in the U.S., perhaps because Archie Bunker gave it, well, a bad name for a while." (All in the Family fans, where you at?)

She adds that "in the U.K., it was briefly trendy a hundred years ago, then it fell from sight only to reappear in the late 1990s." Given how influential the royal family is when it comes to baby name trends (Harry, William and George are among the top contenders still), the number of Archies roaming about is sure to grow.

Archie may have received a bad rap in the U.S. thanks to Mr. Bunker, but American drama Riverdale may be bringing the name back into the good graces of the TV-watching public. Though it's not among the most popular stateside names, Satran notes that it has crept upward on Nameberry, holding the 108th spot.

It's not just British royalty that people look to when choosing a name for their babies — fictional queens like Game of Thrones's Khaleesi have also been creeping up the baby name lists. Maybe one day we'll get an Archie and Khaleesi royal wedding?