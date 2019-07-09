Here's Everything We Know About Archie's Reported Godfather, Charlie van Straubenzee

Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said that they wished for the identities of Baby Archie’s godparents to remain private, it's hard to keep secrets when you're an internationally known royal person.

Case in point: It looks like we now know who the tot’s godfather is.

According to The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appointed Charlie van Straubenzee with the all-important task.

Harry and Charlie have been close friends for decades, and their relationship began when they met at the Ludgrove School in Wokingham (which hosts boys 8-13). They’re such close friends, in fact, that the Sussexes attended Straubenzee’s wedding to Daisy Jenks last year even though it fell on Meghan’s birthday.

In addition to his role as the apparent Godfather to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Charlie serves as the Head of U.K. Financial Intermediaries at the London branch of investment firm Brown Advisory.

Given the breadth of their friendship, it’s not surprising that Prince William, too, is a friend of the Straubenzee fam. Actually, you could say that Harry pulled a page from William’s book in appointing him godfather — Charlie’s brother, Thomas van Staubenzee, is one of Princess Charlotte’s five godparents.

Looks like Archie is in good (and investment-savvy) hands.