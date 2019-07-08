Were Prince William and Kate Middleton Uncomfortable at Archie's Christening?

Baby Archie celebrated his christening on Saturday with the extended royal crew (minus his cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip). And while the day was certainly joyous for parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, some of the other royals appeared less enthused by the festivities.

In a family portrait released soon after the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look pleased sitting with their two-month-old. To their left and right, respectively, sits Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton. Standing above them, from left to right, is Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Prince William.

Royal watchers were quick to note Prince William’s apparent discomfort.

Did you see how the body language was in the pic? Huge pace in between the two couples and William looks so sour in the face! 😂 — Aelomvyre (@aelomvyre) July 6, 2019

Wills does not look amused. — Sara Louise Hampton (@sarawilliams29) July 6, 2019

Kate doesn't have a real smile on her face. She looks pained. William looks like he smelled something terrible. They don't look thrilled to be there. — TrixieP (@TrixieParson) July 6, 2019

Body language expert Patti Wood told InStyle that William’s demeanor seemed incongruous with what we typically see from the Duke of Cambridge.

“Prince William, though always correct and royal, is normally fairly relaxed and happy in family settings,” Wood explained. “Look at him here, he is stiff. His hands are not just held [in] the normal formal protective 'fig leaf' position, but tense and tightly as if wishes he had a metal plate there to protect him. And most dramatically, his facial expression is tight with downward pulling musculature in the forehead and cheeks with sour-faced nose and mouth.”

But Archie’s uncle wasn’t the only one who seemed on edge.

“The energy on that whole side is negative,” she said of the portrait. “Kate is also extraordinarily tense,” Wood continued, noting that her hands were in a similarly protective placement indicative of being “frozen with fear.”

Despite the Cambridges' seeming unease, Meghan and Harry “actually look like they’re in a totally separate world than the rest of the members of the family.” Honestly, it's hard to look anything but ecstatic when you've got an adorable baby on your lap.