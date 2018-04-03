The 11 Best Shows on TV This April

Even though spring has officially sprung, the weather outside is holding out. So, with winter hibernation not quite over yet, consider this the perfect time to binge on some awesome TV while you're still stuck indoors. There's a long list of shows premiering throughout the month of April, and we're here to tell you everything you need to watch.

RELATED: 9 TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch This Spring

RELATED VIDEO: Could 90's TV Families Afford Their Lifestyles in 2017?

From the return of fan-favorites Westworld and The Handmaid's Tale to the final seasons of New Girl and The Originals, plus some brand new series, there's viewing material for everyone. Whether you're an avid DVR user, watching live, or catching up online, we promise these shows are worth your time.