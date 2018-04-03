The 11 Best Shows on TV This April

John P. Johnson/HBO
Tessa Trudeau
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Even though spring has officially sprung, the weather outside is holding out. So, with winter hibernation not quite over yet, consider this the perfect time to binge on some awesome TV while you're still stuck indoors. There's a long list of shows premiering throughout the month of April, and we're here to tell you everything you need to watch. 

From the return of fan-favorites Westworld and The Handmaid's Tale to the final seasons of New Girl and The Originals, plus some brand new series, there's viewing material for everyone. Whether you're an avid DVR user, watching live, or catching up online, we promise these shows are worth your time.

1 of 11 ABC/Jack Rowand

THE CROSSING

Steve Zahn stars as the sheriff of a small fishing town in Oregon where hundreds of refugees from a war-torn country wash up on the shore one day. Seeking asylum and a safe haven, these people are not just from any war-torn country, though. They're from America, and they've just fled a war taking place over 100 years in the future. (April 2, 10 p.m. ET on ABC)

2 of 11 Prashant Gupta/FX

LEGION

Dan Stevens stars as David Haller, a man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia but learns he's actually a powerful mutant—of the X-Men kind. Once learning that the voices he hears are actually real, and with the help of a lot of therapy, he's able to harness his powers and must fight to defeat a powerful demon. This season, we'll continue on his journey to do so. Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, and Jean Smart also star. (April 3, 10 p.m. ET on FX)

3 of 11 HBO

VICE

The Emmy-winning documentary news series is back for a 35-episode 6th season that will cover problems at home in America, including white supremacy and gang violence, as well as issues around the world such as civil war and the refugee crisis. The season premiere will see actor Michael Kenneth Williams (above, right) explore America's flawed juvenile justice system and its link to mass incarceration. (April 6, 11 p.m. ET on HBO)

4 of 11 Photo via Starz

HOWARDS END

Based on E.M. Forster's 1910 novel of the same name, Howard's End is a four-part series following two sisters, Margaret and Helen Schlegel (Hayley Atwell and Philippa Coulthard, respectively) as they deal with the difficulties brought on by love, life, friendship, and family dynamics. (April 8 on Starz)

5 of 11 BBC AMERICA

KILLING EVE

Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh returns to TV as Eve, a security officer who works a boring desk job while dreaming of life as a spy. Her aspirations are finally fulfilled when she's tasked with catching a ruthless, psychopathic killer (Jodie Comer). This series about two strong, smart women is also written by a woman—Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Yay girl power! (April 8, 8 p.m. ET on BBC America)

6 of 11 Ray Mickshaw/FOX

NEW GIRL

Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and the gang are back for one final, eight-episode season. Taking place three years after where we last left off, we'll see a lot of loose ends tied up and some major life events take place for the group of friends. (April 10, 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox)

7 of 11 courtesy of AMC

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

The zombies are back for an all new season of The Walking Dead's hit spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, starring Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam Carey, Frank Dillane, and Colman Domingo. Find out who will be eaten alive, and who will survive. (April 15, 10 p.m. ET on AMC)

8 of 11 Bob Mahoney/The CW -- © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

THE ORIGINALS

The Vampire Diaries spinoff is returning for one last season that will feature some major character returns, including Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric (Matt Davis). According to this series recap and final season teaser, Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter Hope is now a teenager, who vows to protect her family's legacy, so you'll have to tune in to see how things play out. (April 18, 9 p.m. ET on The CW)

9 of 11 John P. Johnson/HBO

WESTWORLD

Last season, titled "The Maze," led us every which way, throwing twists and turns into every episode, until we reached "The Door" (the very mysterious title of season two). We can't wait to see where that door will lead Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Teddy (James Marsden), and the Man in Black (Ed Harris). This season is sure to be a wild, wild ride. (April 22, 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

10 of 11 National Geographic/Dusan Martincek

GENIUS

If you loved the Emmy-nominated first season of Genius, which starred Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, then you'll want to tune in for season two. Antonio Banderas is Pablo Picasso in this anthology period series that delves into the lives of the world's greatest geniuses. Alex Rich, Clémence Poésy, and Poppy Delevingne also star. (April 24, 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic)

11 of 11 George Kraychyk/Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

At the culmination of last season, we found out that Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is pregnant, and we saw Moira (Samira Wiley) reunite with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) up in Canada. We also saw Offred whisked away in a mysterious black van, so we can't wait to see where she's headed and what horrors await the handmaids this season. (April 25 on Hulu)

