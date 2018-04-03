The 10 Movies You Need to See This Month

Courtesy Paramount Pictures
Courtney Higgs
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

Spring, is that you? We've been patiently waiting for a little sunshine and some warmer weather, but unfortunately, it looks like April showers are still a thing. Our advice? Hide out indoors until it passes. And what better place to camp out than the movie theater?

There's a fun slate of films coming out this month that are bound to entertain. From an action packed blockbuster, to a couple of period dramas and, of course, some super scary ones just in time for Friday the 13th, we have no doubt you'll be at the theater all month long.

1 of 10 Courtesy Universal Pictures

Blockers

April 6

Losing one's virginity on prom night is perhaps the most famous high school movie trope of all time (i.e. practically every teen movie made in the 90s). But this story isn't at all romantic. Follow a group of nosy parents (played by Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barenholtz) determined to keep their teenage daughters from doing the deed on prom night.

2 of 10 Claire Folger / Entertainment Studios

Chappaquiddick

April 6

In 1969, Senator Ted Kennedy (played by Jason Clarke) was involved in a fatal car crash that claimed the life 28-year old campaign strategist Mary Jo Kopechne (played by Kate Mara). This film recounts the investigation into the mysterious events that would ultimately alter the course of the Kennedy legacy, forever. Olivia Thirlby, Ed Helms and Bruce Dern also star.

3 of 10 Courtesy Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place

April 6

Get ready to be extremely stressed for 90 minutes—this flick is really scary. Real life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play Lee and Evelyn, two parents trying desperately to keep their family alive by staying silent to hide from dangerous creatures who hunt by sound. The old addage "Silence is golden" takes on a whole new meaning here.

4 of 10 Courtesy Amazon Studios

You Were Never Really Here

April 6

Joaquin Pheonix plays a war veteran turned contract killer who happens upon a major conspiracy while trying to save a kidnapped teen from the horrors of sex slavery. It's quite the adventure—and quite violent. It's not for the faint of heart.

5 of 10 Sife Eddine El Amine/ Bleecker Street

Beirut

April 11

Jon Hamm stars as U.S. diplomat Mason Skiles, a man who's forced to flee Lebabon's capital city after his family is tragically killed there in the 70s. A decade later, he's called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA agent Sandy Crowder (played by Rosamund Pike) to help free a colleague from the very group responsible for his own family's demise all those years ago.

6 of 10 Frank Masi/ Warner Bros.

Rampage

April 13

George is a highly intelligent silverback gorilla that's been in the care of Primatologist David Okoye (played by Dwayne Johnson) since birth. When an experiment goes awry, mutating George, a lizard and a wolf into gigantic alpha predators, Okoye must team up with a disgraced genetic engineer (Naomie Harris) to find the antidote—before they tear the whole country apart.

7 of 10 Photo Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

Submergence

April 13

This unconventional romance sees two former lovers (played by Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy) facing isolation on opposite sides of the world. The only thing keeping either of them going? The deep emotional bond they share. Swoon!

8 of 10 Courtesy Universal Pictures

Truth or Dare

April 13

Olivia (Lucy Hale) and a group of her friends get tricked into playing a deadly game of truth or dare, where telling a lie or refusing the dare means death. It's no surprise that this creepy film opens on Friday the 13th!

9 of 10 Mark Schäfer/ STX Entertainment

I Feel Pretty

April 20

What would you do if you woke from a bad fall, believing you were the most beautiful and badass woman on the planet? That's what happens to Renee (played by Amy Schumer), a woman plagued by a number of insecurities, whose life is completely changed by a bump on the head. Her newfound confidence empowers her in every aspect of life, but what happens when she finally realizes her looks never actually changed? Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski also star.

10 of 10 Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Super Troopers 2

April 20

America's favorite ragtag crew of state troopers is back for another crack at protecting and serving. Well...doing their best to protect and serve. They aren't very good at it. This time, they're up against a Canadian Mounted unit.

