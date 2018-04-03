The 10 Movies You Need to See This Month

Courtesy Paramount Pictures
Spring, is that you? We've been patiently waiting for a little sunshine and some warmer weather, but unfortunately, it looks like April showers are still a thing. Our advice? Hide out indoors until it passes. And what better place to camp out than the movie theater?
VIDEO: Is MoviePass Worth It?
There's a fun slate of films coming out this month that are bound to entertain. From an action packed blockbuster, to a couple of period dramas and, of course, some super scary ones just in time for Friday the 13th, we have no doubt you'll be at the theater all month long.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement