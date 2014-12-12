Apply Your Makeup Like a Pro with These 6 Affordable Brush Sets!

When it comes to makeup application, even the priciest, custom-matched formulas need a little help. While hands are great blending tools, and useful in a pinch, we rely on these brush sets for all our makeup needs, whether mastering a smoky eye for a night out, or to get an even finish that blends seamlessly into skin for that "I drink eight glasses of water a day," glow. Keep one of these brush sets in your arsenal and we promise you'll never revisit the cakey foundation of your teen years again. Click through our gallery to shop each set now!

PHOTOS: The Best Makeup Brush Sets That Won't Break the Bank!