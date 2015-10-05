The Apple Watch Hermès Hits Stores Today—Here's What to Expect
Starting today, you can officially sport your love for fashion and technology together on one wrist thanks to the Apple Watch Hermès. Yes, the innovative Apple timepiece has for months come with 18k gold cases and gym-ready, colored sport bands, but the brand’s new design is as chic as they come.
Available in four signature colors (Fauve, Capucine, Bleu Jean, and Etain), the 38mm or 42mm touch-screen device is adorned with a leather band that’s just as luxurious as any of the other covetable products made by the iconic French brand. The stainless steel face of the watch is highlighted with the Hermès Paris logo and features an orange hand that decorates the clock. And while you can opt for a classic, single-strap band, the elegant product can also be ordered with a double-strap option or a wider, cuff-like iteration that serves as more than just a must-have accessory. Each piece also comes in that beloved orange box that’s definitely unforgettable. You’ll never want to unbuckle this one.
Shop it: single strap, $1,100; double strap, $1,250; cuff, $1,500; apple.com.