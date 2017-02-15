Watch People Vy for Jessica Alba's Approval on Apple's New Reality Show

Apple is getting into the original TV content game, and they're taking Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, and Will.i.am along for the ride.

The tech giant released the first trailer for its new reality show, Planet of the Apps, this week and from what we can tell, it's shaping up to look a lot like Shark Tank meets The Voice meets Extreme Makeover. The show follows up-and-coming app developers who each have 60 seconds to present their big ideas to a panel of "the world's most culturally influential entrepreneurs," aka Alba, Paltrow, Will.i.am, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

"Developers, they're the rock stars of right now," Will.i.am says in the trailer.

After they've been vetted, the contestants choose which advisor they'd like to partner with—à la The Voice—and together they work towards securing the ultimate prize: $10 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners as well as premium placement on the front page of Apple's App Store.

"I have that gut, and that intuition, and so far it's been right," Alba, the CEO and co-founder of The Honest Company, tells one contestant.

Watch the trailer above, and get ready for Planet of the Apps, which will air exclusively on Apple Music soon.