Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Like 15-Year-Old Daughter Apple Martin's Twin in This Rare Instagram Photo

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Apple Martin is the spitting image of her famous mom, Gwyneth Paltrow.

And, in case you need more proof, one of GP's pals Derek Blasberg posted a photo of the mother-daughter duo (plus Gwyneth's mom, Blythe Danner) on Instagram in honor of the actress's 47th birthday. "Today is the middle one’s birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline,” he captioned a rare snapshot of the three generations of women. “Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women.”

Drawing attention to Apple's uncanny resemblance to Gwyneth, Blasberg added: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever."

Meanwhile, fans also called out how there's no denying that the three ladies are related. "The same person 3 times,” one user wrote, while another commented: "Triplets!"

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Doesn't Approve of Her Mom's Latest Instagram Photo

Last month, Paltrow confused her Instagram followers when she posted a throwback photo of herself as a young teen on the beach, with many believing it was a recent picture of Apple. "I’ve always been a summer girl #tbt," the mom of two captioned the nostalgic snap.

Needless to say, those Paltrow-Danner genes run deep.