Apple Martin Looks Stoked Getting an Ear Piercing at Mom Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Summit

Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow hosted Goop's second annual In Goop Health Summit in New York City and among the wellness-focused attendees, GP's mother, Blythe Danner, and daughter, Apple Martin, were there to show their support.

Rather than just standby on the sidelines, Apple jumped right into the mix and flocked to the most popular stop at the summit: Goop's ear piercing station.

Looking overwhelmed from a combination of excitement and nerves, Apple was photographed as she got some new ear jewelry. By her side, Gwyneth cheered on her daughter's decision.

Paltrow also received a new piercing during the event. She documented her experience on Instagram, holding hands with a friend while being poked with a needle.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in In Goop Health NYC today. From a new ear piercing to meaningful conversation, this was a summit to remember," she captioned a slideshow of images from the summit. "If you missed it, we are hitting LA May 18! Special shout out to the INCREDIBLE goop team, this was an amazing cross functional effort."

Whether you love or hate the Goop world, you have to admit that mother-daughter bonding has never looked more fun (or blingier).