The New iPhone X Is Even More Futuristic Than We’d Imagined

On Tuesday, in honor of the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple announced a new smart phone that blows its predecessors out of the water. The iPhone X is the brand’s redesigned phone, and it doesn’t even have a home button: This guy is all screen.

Apple announced the news on a live stream from their new Steve Jobs Theater, where they declared that 10 years after their first phone, this new model would “set the path for technology for the next decade.” The iPhone X has impact-resistant glass on both the front and the back of the phone and comes in space gray and silver. So how, do you ask, does the phone unlock without a home button? It’s simple: It just takes a look at your face.

Apple

New Face ID recognizes your face to open your home screen, even in the dark. And you don’t have to worry about your phone not recognizing you when you wear your reading glasses: The technology can distinguish your face even if you change your hairstyle, put on a hat, or grow a beard. Thanks to these hardworking engineers, Face ID can’t be fooled by a photograph, a mask, or even an evil twin.

VIDEO: How to Sell Your Old iPhone

This isn’t the only cool new feature the model has: Apple also introduced Animojis, animated emojis that you control with your face. You can send the avatars through Messages, sending a virtual representation of any expression through an emoji. They even have a unicorn Animoji to keep up with the times.

Apple

The iPhone X starts at $999, and is available for pre-order starting Oct. 27. The new phones begin to ship on Nov. 3. And this isn't the only new technology that Apple announced on Tuesday: From the Apple Watch Series 3, which includes built-in cellular, to the updated iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, here are all the new products and features that Apple unveiled at their special event.

Apple

1. Now you can make calls with your Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 3 now comes with cellular built-in, so that you can make calls and even listen to music without needing your phone. You can go for a run, head to the beach, or run an errand while leaving your iPhone at home and still be reachable. Your phone number stays the same, and you can even use apps like Messages and Find My Friends while apart from your cell. The Series 3 allows you to stream music through wireless headphones. The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular will be priced at $399, and available for $329 without the cellular feature. Orders begin Sept. 15 and will be fulfilled starting Sept. 22.

2. Hermès designed stunning new bands and faces.

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a variety of new band choices, including new sport loops designed for an active lifestyle and exclusive colors through Nike Plus. But perhaps the most exciting for fashion lovers are new watch face styles and bands by Hermès, including a new black leather band inspired by the brand’s classic driving glove.

3. Apple Watch OS 4 is dedicated to making you healthier.

In the last year, Apple Watch became the most popular watch in the world, and the brand is dedicated to your personal health. With a software update to watchOS 4, users can experience smart activity coaching, a redesigned workout app, and a new gym kit, which syncs with your machine to gather your fitness metrics. The enhancements to the heart rate app now include resting and recovering heart rate. Plus, the watch can notify you when it detects an elevated heart rate but you don’t appear to be active, and it can detect arrhythmias, a sign of atrial fibrillation that often goes undiagnosed. With all of these changes, the brand also announced the Apple Heart Study in collaboration with Stanford Medicine and the FDA.

RELATED: Apple Finally Launches Its Instagram Account and It Goes Beyond Eye Candy

4. The Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV has a 4K HDR screen for TV’s highest picture quality ever. Images are brighter and more detailed than ever before, and it retails for just $179.

Apple

5. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus improves on all your favorite features.

The phones, which come in silver, space gray, and a new gold finish, have the most durable glass on any smartphone and are microscopically sealed for water and dust resistance. The 12MP camera has better color saturation, a wider dynamic range of color, and lower noise in your photos and videos, leading to better low-light photography. In the iPhone 8 plus, portrait lighting separates the subject from the background, letting you change the lighting of the contours on your face in real time. But if you didn’t get the perfect image before you hit “capture,” you can go in after you’ve shot the photo and change the lighting effects. Plus, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have cameras calibrated for Augmented Reality, and they’re made for wireless charging, so you never have to plug in a cable again. Plus, it has two more hours of all-day battery life so you might not even need that charging station.