The Apple Watch Is Getting a Whole Lot Chicer Thanks to Hermès

If you haven't already hopped on board the Apple Watch train, the tech giant's latest collaboration will have you doing just that. On Wednesday, Jeff Williams, Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations, announced that Apple Inc. has teamed up with French luxury fashion house Hermès on a new version of the smartwatch, set to go on sale in October.

The Hermès Apple timepiece will come with a choice of three leather bands—a single loop, a double loop, or a cuff–and the watch's face will be in the label's distinct typeface. This marks the first time Apple has collaborated with a luxury brand. The price of the Hermès Apple Watch hasn't been announced yet, but based on the fact that one of the brand's timeless handbags can ring in at over $100,000, it's safe to say this will be an investment—and one that we're sure the fashion-savvy tech consumer will be eager to make.

