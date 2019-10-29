Apple Just Gave AirPods a Makeover

Image zoom Courtesy Apple

Without the pomp and circumstance of a keynote event, the brand-new AirPods Pro didn't get the ceremony of an iPhone launch, but it's big news for Apple acolytes. According to The Verge, the next-generation AirPods feature noise-canceling features, "Adaptive EQ" that allow the 'pods to "automatically tune music to the shape of your ear," and a $249 price tag. They'll be available on Oct. 30 and, yes, it'll still only be offered in eye-catching white, so anyone hoping for a more sedate way to listen to their podcasts will have to wait a little longer.

Image zoom Apple

The new AirPods will ship with three sizes of silicone tips, which help in noise reduction and allow for a more customizable fit. While the old model was supposed to be a one-size-fits-most affair, the new AirPods's tips will ensure that more people get a comfortable fit. While they don't look too different, AirPods Pro are packed with more tech, such as "a software audio test that can tell you if you’ve chosen the right-sized tip" that reacts by "measuring the sound level in the ear and comparing it to what is coming from the speaker driver." The battery last four-and-a-half hours with continuous listening (that's a lot of Selena Gomez songs) and the case, which maintains last year's wireless charging capabilities, extends that battery life to a full 24 hours.

AirPods Pro are also sweat- and water-resistant. The Verge notes that the new model includes "an expanded mesh microphone port that improves call clarity in windy situations." The new tech also includes Transparency Mode, which, according to Apple, "provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them."

In terms of design, the sticks that, well, stick out from each AirPod are shorter and the new charging case is more squat, as well. Wired adds that Siri capabilities will carry over to the new model. The magazine adds that the price tag doesn't put Apple too far out of its competitors' ranges. Sony's noise-canceling earbuds and Master & Dynamic's option range from $230 to $300.