App to Download: Get Shopping Deals With Vente-Privee

If you don't have the time to play sale watchdog, let the deals come to you through your phone with Vente-Privee's app. The members-only shopping site just rolled out an updated version of their app for iPhone, iPad and Andriod devices, which not only offers up to three new flash sales on designer goods (think Oscar de la Renta and Yves Saint Laurent) every day at 10 a.m. ET, but now also exclusive perks like free shipping on orders with a $100 American Express card purchases and special promotions. "This makes your shopping seamless," Katherine Wu Brady, CEO of Vente-Privee USA, told InStyle.com. "From between meetings to between commercials, you're always two clicks away from finding what you love at a fantastic price." The best part? Becoming a member is absolutely free. To get your daily fill of exclusive deals, download the app for free at itunes.apple.com.

