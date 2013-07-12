App to Download: CREAM Makes Street Style Looks Shoppable in the Palm of Your Hand

If you're a fan of street style bloggers, there's an app for that. Enter CREAM, an app that launched in the iTunes store this week that offers a steady stream of inspiring street style looks that are entirely shoppable. Helmed by CEO and Founder Aaron Kim and Brand Director Theresa Sin, the app serves to transform the expensive looks you see online into something you can actually wear. “CREAM offers a new way to shop: Curation, style and accessibility, all in one place and at the palm of your hand, literally,” Kim and Sin told InStyle.com. It’s like an awesome Instagram feed of great street style—so you can double tap and “heart” your fave looks—but with the added bonus of shopping the pieces or similar items. Plus, the items—ranging from Gucci to Zara to Forever 21—and looks you “heart” get filtered into a virtual closet so you can covet them indefinitely or buy them (score!). The CREAM team posts several outfits a day modeled by bloggers and fashionistas, so there’s no shortage of inspiration. Start your double-tapping session now—the app is available for free for your iPhone at itunes.apple.com.

Plus, see more apps we love!

