App to Download: Build a Virtual Dream Closet With Covet Fashion (Rachel Zoe Is Hooked!)

If you spend your days and nights Internet shopping on your tablet or phone, you’re going to want to try the newly-launched app, Covet Fashion. New to the iTunes store this week, the free mobile fashion gaming app for Apple iPhones, iPads, and iPods allows you to create a closet and dress an avatar you create in your favorite luxury looks—no credit card info required. The pieces you can pick from include Cynthia Rowley, DKNY, Cut 25 by Yigal Azrouel, and more, as well as the designs of Rachel Zoe, who joined as the app’s first-ever Style Ambassador to offer fashion advice and judge users’ styling choices. “As a stylist, having an infinite closet at your fingertips is a dream,” Zoe told InStyle.com. “I think any fashion lover would appreciate that aspect of the game.” One of the app’s perks is you can shop exclusive merchandise online (like Rebecca Minkoff’s new denim line) or submit your looks for a chance to win designer pieces. You can also use it as a dressing room, suggested Zoe. “Instead of just virtually browsing through images online when you can’t physically go to a store to shop, users can use Covet Fashion to try on the latest designs,” she said. “It’s a new way to discover fashion.” Try it out—it’s like Sims but fashion-y!—available for free download at itunes.apple.com.

