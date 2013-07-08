App to Download: Build a Virtual Closet With Figr

Ever since we saw Cher Horowitz put together an outfit from her extensive wardrobe via computer in Clueless, we've hoped for a program that would streamline our outfit options in the same way. Enter the new Figr app. Taking inspiration from the latest runway shows and street style shots, Figr allows you to piece together an ensemble with elements featured on the catwalks of ready-to-wear shows and the most stylish fashion bloggers. Simply select a model, and you'll be able to choose tops, pants, shoes, dresses, and more, with picks from Alexander Wang and Kenzo among the growing list of featured designers (this is different than the Covet app, which builds outfits on virtual mannequins). Once you're finished, you can share your outfit with your followers on Figr, and can post your finished ensembles to Facebook and Twitter for your friends to see. Plus, you'll receive notifications each time Figr adds a new collection into the mix, so you'll always be on-trend. Download the app for free on the iTunes store.

See more apps we love.

