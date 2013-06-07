App to Download: Bring the Salon to Your Home With Byoutik

Stars get the luxury of having their glam squad at their fingertips to ensure they're red carpet-ready, and thanks to Byoutik, you can, too. The app, which launches officially on June 21, allows you to book beauty appointments like manis, pedis, haircuts, and skin treatments via smartphone, then finds the best beauty freelance technicians in your area who will come to you at a time you schedule. Byoutik even showcases pictures of their work so you can find a professional who will suit your specific needs. Plus, you'll never have to worry about how much to tip. All services are pre-paid—tip included—so you can sit back, relax, and let the beauty pros work their magic. The service is currently available in New York City, but will roll out across the U.S. and into Europe in the months to come. Find out more by previewing the app on byoutik.com, then download it for free starting June 21 on iTunes.

See more must-try beauty apps.

MORE: • Shop Our June Issue With Magnetique • Sign Up for InStyle’s Hair Newsletter • Download Our iPad Hairstyle Try-On App!