People on Twitter Are Mad About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Expensive” Haircut

It looks like Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't catch a break.

Social media users are leaping to her defense following an exclusive news story that ran in the Washington Times on Wednesday (Oct. 9) that reported she had spent nearly $300 for a haircut and lowlights at a salon.

“The self-declared socialist, who regularly rails against the rich and complains about the cost of living inside the Beltway, spent nearly $300 on her hairdo at a pricey salon she frequents in downtown Washington, The Washington Times has learned,” read the piece.

The Washington Times quoted AOC's DC shop of choice, the Last Tangle Salon, as charging $80 for a haircut and $180 for lowlights, according to "source familiar with the salon." With a 20% tip of around $52 added in, AOC's alleged total came out around $312, which as any woman can tell you, isn't anywhere near as outrageous of a price as it could be in some areas.

RELATED: Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

The article quoted Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, as saying Ocasio-Cortez "preached socialism while living the life of the privileged."

These sentiments prompted a firestorm of support for Ocasio-Cortez, mostly from women, as mentions poured in about just how pricey getting your hair done at a salon can actually be. Some were incensed by the idea that Ocasio-Cortez essentially had to choose between looking polished, or as one user called it, "raggedy," as that would have been the "lead story" instead.

Others questioned whether the same story would be written about a man, mocking detractors for insinuating Ocasio-Cortez shouldn't be spending any money at all on goods or services.

Leaving all other issues aside, $80 for a woman's haircut is a bargain in NYC. What are people expecting #AOC to do? Go to a salon's free hair model night? https://t.co/sFZEY3rBTR — (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) October 10, 2019

Can’t believe AOC didn’t dye and cut her own hair instead of paying normal prices to get it done at a salon. pic.twitter.com/upKKfcI7FI — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) October 10, 2019

so...a normal haircut, then?



socialism doesn't mean "let's all squat in the dirt eating worms" it means "no one gets to be a god-king floating atop a billion-dollar raft they can never spend in a thousand lifetimes while people die without medicare or food" pic.twitter.com/7ckCTWEfzb — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 10, 2019

hell i just heard what you paid, thats a great deal for your length of hair and likely the treatment you got, so yeah girl, look good while doing it. their just Hating cause your shining and there not! keep it up and get em #TheSquad — Kurai Bastet (@KuraiBastet) October 10, 2019

i’m just saying if you’re gonna critique aoc’s socialism, it should be a smarter argument than “she pays fairly for the services she receives”



also! tip your hair stylists — Angela Vang (@angvaj) October 10, 2019

I would empty my damn bank account for AOC’s hair — Lynn Coady (@Lynn_Coady) October 10, 2019

I grew up in a salon. My father was a hair stylist. Can confirm @AOC paid a low price for a woman’s haircut and left a kind tip. I pay $80 (tip included) for a simple cut and wash. When you have a lot of hair and want it cut right, you don’t pay 8.99 at Supercuts. — Max Andrew Dubinsky (@MaxDubinsky) October 10, 2019

1) this would obvs never be a story about a man



2) this is not an expensive haircut/color for a public figure who is frequently on TV



3) if her hair was raggedy, that would be the lead story instead



4) 🙄🙄🙄🙄https://t.co/CyXaQ860ts — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 10, 2019

In the end, however, it was AOC's response that won the day.

40 million Americans live in poverty under today’s extreme inequality, yet the right-wing want you to blame Democratic socialism for their own moral failures.



Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people.



They’re just mad we look good doing it 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/l9gKGtyKra — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2019

"40 million Americans live in poverty under today’s extreme inequality, yet the right-wing want you to blame Democratic socialism for their own moral failures.Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"They’re just mad we look good doing it."