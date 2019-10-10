People on Twitter Are Mad About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Expensive” Haircut
It seems some people aren't sure how much cuts and color really cost.
It looks like Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't catch a break.
Social media users are leaping to her defense following an exclusive news story that ran in the Washington Times on Wednesday (Oct. 9) that reported she had spent nearly $300 for a haircut and lowlights at a salon.
“The self-declared socialist, who regularly rails against the rich and complains about the cost of living inside the Beltway, spent nearly $300 on her hairdo at a pricey salon she frequents in downtown Washington, The Washington Times has learned,” read the piece.
The Washington Times quoted AOC's DC shop of choice, the Last Tangle Salon, as charging $80 for a haircut and $180 for lowlights, according to "source familiar with the salon." With a 20% tip of around $52 added in, AOC's alleged total came out around $312, which as any woman can tell you, isn't anywhere near as outrageous of a price as it could be in some areas.
RELATED: Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
The article quoted Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, as saying Ocasio-Cortez "preached socialism while living the life of the privileged."
These sentiments prompted a firestorm of support for Ocasio-Cortez, mostly from women, as mentions poured in about just how pricey getting your hair done at a salon can actually be. Some were incensed by the idea that Ocasio-Cortez essentially had to choose between looking polished, or as one user called it, "raggedy," as that would have been the "lead story" instead.
Others questioned whether the same story would be written about a man, mocking detractors for insinuating Ocasio-Cortez shouldn't be spending any money at all on goods or services.
In the end, however, it was AOC's response that won the day.
"40 million Americans live in poverty under today’s extreme inequality, yet the right-wing want you to blame Democratic socialism for their own moral failures.Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
"They’re just mad we look good doing it."