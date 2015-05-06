Anyone Can Look Good in Bronzer, Honest—Here’s How

We get it: Bronzer is tricky. All it takes are a few heavy-handed brush strokes to veer into Oompa Loompa territory. But if you’re armed with the right shade of powder for your skin tone, "all you have to do is sweep that bronzer into the hollows of your cheeks and along your hairline" to achieve a natural glow, says makeup artist Fiona Stiles. "Just apply wherever sunlight would naturally hit your face." Here, her top picks for fair, medium, and dark complexions.

If you have fair skin…

According to Stiles, the number one rule here is to avoid powder with even the slightest tinge of tangerine. “It’s challenging to find a bronzer that leans more gold than orange,” says Stiles, “but the result will be so much more natural-looking.” Shiseido Luminizing Satin Face Color in BE206 ($30; shiseido.com) strikes the right balance, she says.

If you have medium skin…

The secret is choosing a powder with honey-colored undertones, says Stiles. Her favorite pick for medium skin is Jouer Mineral Powder Bronzer ($30; shopreedclarke.com) as it “adds just the right amount of depth."

If you have dark skin…

Look for a bronzer with reddish undertones. Stiles likes Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder in 07 ($53; sephora.com). Though shimmer-infused formulas can be too overpowering for lighter skin tones, those with deep complexions can play with sheen, says Stiles.

