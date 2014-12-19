At Any Age: Our Editors' Nail Picks for a Festive Holiday Mani

When it comes to festive holiday manicures, age ain't nothing but a number. Just because we're out of our teens, doesn't mean we'll be retiring a sparkly nail anytime soon. Even grownups can wear glitter, albeit a subtler version of the legit chunks floating in the statement lacquers of years (and Caboodle cases) past. We asked InStyle.com's Senior Beauty Editor Selene Milano and Assistant Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to spill the details on the trendy new hues they're breaking out for the holidays. Keep reading to get all the details.

Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor"Any '90s girl will tell you the 'It' nail polish of that era was Hard Candy. It was really the first brand of nail polish to do pastels and colorful shades like blue and purple. The founder, Dineh Mohajer, has a new line called Smith and Cult, and this brand is poised to be just as amazing. The bottle is gorgeous and the colors are super pigmented. This holiday season I am obsessed with their red, Kundanlini Hustle, and hunter green, Feed the Rich ($18 each; smithandcult.com). For a hit of metallic I'll be wearing (the name is crazy) Gay Ponies Dancing in the Snow ($18; smithandcult.com). The shades are chic and festive but still sophisticated and pulled together."

Marianne Mychaskiw, InStyle.com Assistant Editor"Chalk it up to my recent binge-marathon of American Horror Story: Coven, but lately, I've been in a 'What would Fiona Goode do?' mindset when it comes to my wardrobe and nail choices. Currently, I'm wearing TenOverTen's Grand ($18; sephora.com), which is a shade-shifting metallic that changes from pewter to lavender depending on where the light hits, and come December 31, I'll swipe Nails Inc's Crushed Diamonds top coat ($15; sephora.com) across the tips for a new play on the traditional French mani. The NARS nail color in Sherwood ($20; narscosmetics.com) is a great coordinating color to wear on the toes, or even on all 10 fingers if you're feeling a more subtle vibe. The Supreme would definitely approve of all three lacquers, and the extra hints of sparkle add a festive touch to boot."

